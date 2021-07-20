Cases disposed from July 5 to July 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1825-A Regina Wobberton, Marneitha Scott and Garien Beryy v. Will Rollins LLC., doing business as Tax Pros Unlimited, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2021-906-A Ex parte v. Grayson Ryan Lewis, expunction of records, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-657-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Phyllis Sipes, other civil, default judgment
2020-1716-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tynicea Moore, suit on account, default judgment
2020-2111-CCL2 Ivan A. Balderas v. Terry O. Simon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-81-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Baker et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-206-CCL2 City of Longview v. Hamilton Grant, Sammie Smith, Alvin Smith Jr., Martha Wylie, Charles McWells, Craig McWells et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-973-CCL2 Bertha Williams v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-984-CCL2 Valerie Smith et al. v. Ariana Else, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-1015-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Paula C. Tanuyan, breach of contract, agreed judgment
020740-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Nora Woodard et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021234-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. USF Equipment & Services LTD., tax, default judgment
021284-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Pennington Investment Corporation, doing business as Compass Trading Co., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021318-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Wenford Wilborn and Sara Wilborn, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021329-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jedediah Wright also known as Jed Wright, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021415-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. H.B. Bowens et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021520-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. WRF Services Inc., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021747-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Henry Daniel Pierce et al., tax, all other dispositions
022166-CCL2 White Oak ISD et al. v. KABS778 LLC et al., tax, all other dispositions