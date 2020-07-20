Cases disposed from July 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2015-1700-B U.S. Bank NA, as trustee for manufactured housing contract senior/subordinate pass-through Certificate Trust 1999-1 By Green Tree Servicing v. Shawn Smith and Brenda Smith, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2017-1273-B JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Mattu Brother Inc., Ajmer S. Mattu and Surinder K. Mattu, individually, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-1311-B Quality Equipment Leasing v. Michael Hester, petition to conduct deposition under Rule 202, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-492-B Allstate Insurance, as subrogee of Kimberly Gearhart v. Tylonda Humphries, damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-888-B Stewart Clayton v. Commerce & Industry Insurance, AIG Claims Services, Bennett Motor Express, TDI-DWC, judicial review, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1065-B Allstate Insurance, as subrogee of David Pierce v. Patricia McCluer, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1230-B Ally Financial Inc. v. Marrion Collins and Keith Collins, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1343-B Juan Rodriguez v. Spring Hill Pallet LLC, damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1508-B Chelsey Evans, as next friend of a minor v. Kilgore ISD, damages, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-2185-B Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Yadira Montano, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2239-B Austin Bank Texas NA v. Jerry Keith Johnson, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1621-B Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Kenneth Spivey, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1675-B April M. Casey v. Claudia L. Eckland, individually and as executrix of the estate of John Lawrence Love, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-348-B Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Albert L. Greer, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-149-A Re: Order for foreclosure concerning 208 Fairview Drive, Longview, Texas 75604, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2490-A Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Danita Garza and Jefferie Garza, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-374-A Demarcrist Shepherd, individually and as next friend of four minors v. Juan Munoz Salas, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1018-A Natasha N. Starnes v. Family Dollar Stores of Texas LLC, property damages, agreed judgment
2019-1787-A Veronica Gage v. Miguel Quevedo, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-188-A Willia Roberts v. Brandon Roberts, partition suit, all other dispositions
2020-278-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melisa Simpson and Christopher Simpson, also known as Jake Simpson, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1203-A Hancock Whitney Bank v. Wendell R. Boyd Jr. and Wendell R. Boyd III, foreign judgment, all other dispositions
2268-H State of Texas v. Justin Blake Shires, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after nonjury trial
2015-1113-CCL2 Mark Anthony and James McCarver v. Fred Parsley, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2074-CCL2 Desiree Fields v. Kayan Sparks, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1656-CCL2 Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of Providence Baptist Church v. Nevglenn Corp., doing business as Servpro of Longview, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1707-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Eric Wildt, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1898-CCL2 Reinhart Food Service LLC v. Grand Superior Investments LLC, doing business as Louisiana Cajun Fried Chicken, and Carlton Hollins, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2291-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Mark E. Craig, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2306-CCL2 Federated Mutual Insurance Co. v. Premier Commodities LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-44-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Michael C. Combs, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-58-CCL2 Rembert Zell Stevens v. H.L. Hailey Enterprises Inc., lease agreement, agreed judgment
021550-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Samuel Ivan Morin, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021996-CCL2 City of White Oak, et al. v. Patty Castillo, also known as Patty McFarland Castillo, et al., tax, default judgment