Cases disposed from July 28 to Aug. 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-1781-B Monica Lewis as next friend for I’yonia Mumphrey v. Shawn Lea Frazier, damages, agreed judgment
2017-2479-B Jackquet Hutchings and Khadijah Franklin individually and as parent and next friend for Serenity Lovelace v. Hunter Alexander Masten and Steven Lee Masten, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-915-B Discover Bank v. Danny V. Weddle, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-771-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of U.S. Bank NA/Academy Sports and Outdoors v. Delma Wheless, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-842-A East Texas Lumber LP v. Barkley Commercial Construction Inc. and Sidney M. Ortiz, suit on account, default judgment
2019-977-A CACH LLC v. Oris Woods, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1234-A Rusk County Well Service Co. Inc. v. Thomas Tiefenworth and Jana Tiefenworth, injunction, default judgment
2018-1651-CCL2 Lawrence Allan Long v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil, agreed judgment
2018-1915-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP v. Vicky Stanfield, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-388-CCL2 in re: order for foreclosure concerning 303 Thelma St., Longview, TX 75604 under Tex. R. Civ. Proc. 736, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-443-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Carolyn M. Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-707-CCL2 Mid-South Engine & Machine LLC v. TWDirt LLC, suit on account, default judgment
2019-835-CCL2 Herbert Blackstone v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-859-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Maudie M. Cree, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-925-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Paula Ellis, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1062-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Laura Miller, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1065-CCL2 Keyence Corp. of America v. Amega Systems LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff