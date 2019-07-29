Cases disposed from July 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-1472-B John Linder Operating Co. LLC v. Spirit Global Energy Solutions Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2017-819-A Naseem Tariq v. Megan Delayna Boyer, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-839-A Collins Asset Group LLC, successor to GMAC Mortgage Corp., doing business as ditech.com v. Richard M. McCracken, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-1235-CCL2 Misty Nall v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-158-CCL2 Ally Financial Inc. v. Ramona Kelm and Robin Kelm, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1660-CCL2 Blake Bullard v. Joseph Ervin Clay and Garland Ervin Clay, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff