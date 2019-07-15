Cases disposed from July 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-258-A Michael Anthony Evans v. Jefferson Trucking LLC, Timothy Wayne Jefferson and Eric Wayne Jefferson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2018-1908-A Longview Medical Center LP v. Ellis Moon and Anitra Moon, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1912-A Longview Medical Center LP v. Chandoeun Ean, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-60-CCL2 North River Insurance Co. v. Michael S. McGaughey and Cherese A. McGaughey, agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-373-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Andy Nguyen, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-799-CCL2 American Express N.B. v. Maria Vu, also known as Maria M. Vu, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-882-CCL2 State of Texas v. Julia Marie Williams and Evan Smith, doing business as Second Chance Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-885-CCL2 State of Texas v. Katrina Michelle Neff and Bryan Owens, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-892-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Lansford Construction Inc. and Thomas L. Lansford, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-950-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Trung Nguyen, breach of contract, default judgment
021649-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Jason Bolt, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff