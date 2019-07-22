Cases disposed from July 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1921-B Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Brandy S. Brooks, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-724-B Isaacs Services LLC, doing business as Isaacs Transport v. Alinet Oilfield Services Corp., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-896-B VeraBank NA v. Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles and Roger Welton, other civil, default judgment
2019-1202-B Michael Caldwell v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-906-A Scott Peterson v. Linda Lynn Lifto, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1097-A Bank of America NA v. Ryan S. Riley, breach of contract, cases dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-366-A Discover Bank v. Ronald D. Adams, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-983-A Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Carol Lee, suit on account, agreed judgment
2015-151-CCL2 Misty Nall v. Michelle Vazquez and Audelio Delgado, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2018-1619-CCL2 First National Bank of Omaha v. Aubrey D. Applewhite, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, agreed judgment
2018-2456-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Louisa M. Smith, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2019-64-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Salvador Vences Estrada, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-732-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ashley N. Davison, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1047-CCL2 Discover Bank v. David D. Doty, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021518-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. David Burks, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021725-CCL2 Gregg County v. R.S. & L.S. Management LLC, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021837-CCL2 Sabine ISD v. J&A Fabricators, also known as J&A Fabrication, tax, all other dispositions