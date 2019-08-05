Cases disposed from July 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1000-B in re: order for foreclosure concerning 1305 Kent St., Longview, TX 76504 under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-538-A Rochelle Ceballos v. ITRI Holdings and Finance LLC and Peter Saccocio, suit to remove cloud from title, agreed judgment
2018-1837-A Portfolio Recover Associates LLC v. Vicki Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-867-A Eastman Credit Union v. Calvin B. Sanders, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-998-A Cassey Lee v. Evas Slaton, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1192-A in re: William Bruner Smith Testamentary Trust and in re: Verne Monday Smith Testamentary Trust, appointment of successor trustee, agreed judgment
2019-334-CCL2 Midfirst Bank v. Angela Robertson, Telisa Genwright, Jemmecia Washington, Tashette Coleman and Journee Henderson, other civil, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-575-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. James McIntyre and Karhonda McIntyre, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-976-CCL2 Wendell Robinson v. Robert L. Woodruff, partition suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
020828-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joni L. Thibodeaux, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021302-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Alisha Rae Duvall, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021333-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lazarus Texas Refinery II LLC, tax, default judgment
021388-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mellone M. Moore, tax, default judgment
021411-CCL2 Kilgore ISD v. Joseph S. McDaniel II, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021578-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Loveless Investments LLC, tax, default judgment
021585-CCL2 Sabine ISD v. Kansas Submersible Pumps Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021639-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jody Ogilvie, tax, default judgment
021680-CCL2 Longview ISD v. David Burgener, doing business as Service Tech, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021702-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Wendy Wilborn, tax, all other dispositions
021707-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Terrilyn Reynolds, tax, default judgment
021738-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Stephen Dwight Dicks, tax, default judgment
021748-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carl DAvid Baker, tax, default judgment
021751-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Charles W. Evilsizer, tax, default judgment
021753-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Casey Ray Briggs, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021858-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Force EMS, also known by Novus & Fortis LLC, tax, all other dispositions