Cases disposed from June 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-2149-A Kasey Moore v. Eric Joseph Plaisance, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-580-A Joseph LeGrand v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-650-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tim Hollister, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-701-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of David Lambert and Rosa Arriaga v. Sonya Ann Braggs, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-854-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rachel A. Harrison, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2257-H State of Texas v. Luciano Zamora Perez, habeas corpus, final judgment after nonjury trial
2018-1380-CCL2 Gail McBride v. State Farm County Mutual Insurance of Texas, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1812-CCL2 State of Texas v. $4,514 U.S. currency, controlled substances (ecstasy and LSD) and marijuana, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2018-2292-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,208 U.S. currency, Glock 22 Gen4 .40-caliber pistol with two magazines, 37 rounds, digital measuring scales, paraphernalia, controlled substance and marijuana, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-255-CCL2 State of Texas v. $570 U.S. currency, Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 semi-automatic handgun with magazine and .40 ammunition, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-470-CCL2 Jennifer Whatley Ogilvie v. Jennifer Kate Whatley Trust, modify trust, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2328-CCL2 Sentry Select Insurance Co. v. Colby L. Roddam, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2382-CCL2 Texas Farm Bureau as subrogee of Debbie Barrow v. Ixsayana Salvador and Marco Salvador, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-37-CCL2 Longview Truck Center v. Harvey Trucking Services Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-176-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,668.62 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-320-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,883 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-410-CCL2 CBC Settlement Funding LLC v. R.D., annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-456-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,051 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-469-CCL2 Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, modify trust, agreed judgment
2020-583-CCL2 State of Texas v. $936 U.S. currency, ecstasy and marijuana, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2020-748-CCL2 Jet Specialty Inc. v. Morgan Measurement LLC, beach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff