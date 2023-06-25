Cases disposed from June 12-16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1748-B Lori Deal-Wilson v. Epic Office Solutions LLC., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-512-A Countryplace Mortgage LTD. v. Unknown heirs at law of Ricky Allen Nutt, agreement, agreed judgment
2020-1485-CCL2 Michael Craig Tidwell v. Chad Alan Honea, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1574-CCL2 Johnnie Ozell Isaac v. Muhammad Rashid, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1945-CCL2 Surge Operating LLC. v. Ralph Durwood Finely, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-212-CCL2 Kimnhu Copeland v. UT Linda Mikle, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-755-CCL2 Patricia Crosby et al. v. Longview III Enterprises LLC. doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge and Creative Solutions in Healthcare Inc., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1094-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Josh Thrams, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-162-CCL2 Sandra Williams v. Terrance Milton et al., auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2023-260-CCL2 Danya Castillo v. Vincent Bradley and Marie Dixon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021745-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. Crown Kia Royal Imports Inc. et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022584-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Antonio Mendez et al., tax, all other dispositions
022607-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rosanne Mitchell et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022621-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katherine Kay Hays et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff