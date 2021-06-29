Cases disposed from June 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1377-B TD Auto Finance LLC. formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. David Ramirez, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1358-B Anyea George v. Cypress Morgan Calhoun, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1873-B Wooley Tool Inc. v. Basic Energy Services, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-103-B Discover Bank v. Jennifer A. Mackle, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-437-B Bank of America N.A. v. Patricia Anne Tucker, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-670-B American Express National Bank v. Caprice Gates, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-688-A Ally Bank v. Stephanie Hollis, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-910-A Corrie Hunter v. Vulcraft Carrier Corporation and John Wayne Clewis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-2155-CCL2 Frank’s Lobo Tire LLC. v. Raul Oscar LLC., Oscar Polk and Raul H. Sanchez, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2447-CCL2 Joey D. Miller III v. White Oak Radiator Service Inc., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2132-CCL2 Kayla Terrazas v. Amber Marie Pinnick, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-183-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. David McDonald also known as David E. McDonald, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-672-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Danny L. Rice, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-777-CCL2 East Texas Mack Sales LLC. v. WRF Services Inc. doing business as Buteo Enterprises, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-846-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Penny Hasten, breach of contract, agreed judgment
020847-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Welton Colbert, tax, default judgment
021287-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Jim Powless also known as James Powless, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021374-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Richard Bert Dickman, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021434-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Heraclio Avelar, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021789-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Alta Gracia Hall, tax, default judgment
021941-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Ladonna Miller, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial