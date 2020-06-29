Cases disposed from June 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-142-B Joseph Streetman v. Gardner Trucking Inc. and Walto V. Hendricks, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2018-1581-B Eloise McAlister v. Terry Edwards, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1145-B Misti Douglas, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Keylan Hunter Cook, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-588-B PeachTree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights, agreed judgment
2020-750-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society Federal Savings Bank, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust v. Robert L. Brown, et al., in re: 108 E. Avalon St., Longview, TX 75602, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-1308-A TCM Printing v. Murlis LLC, doing business as Monroe Money Saver, Elton Murphy Walker and Lisa Walker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-281-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. W&M Hutchinson Properties LLC, et al., foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2262-H Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, agreed judgment
2019-901-CCL2 GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Lawana Desiree Smith, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-1140-CCL2 Freeman Mills PC v. Charles D. Hutchison, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-512-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Michael Madden v. Sheila Buck, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-724-CCL2 Basic Energy Services LP v. Progress Drilling Inc. and James L. Montgomery, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff