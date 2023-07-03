Cases disposed from June 19-23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1424-B Nena Alycia Townsend v. Polaris Services LLC. and Francisco Eric Carder, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1776-B Heritage Inn Number XIV v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-187-B Sherry Smith v. Walmart Inc. and Walmart Stores Texas LLC. et al., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1136-B Nancy Torres et al. v. Makayla Watkins, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1253-B Bank of America N.A. v. Johnathan Rucker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-4-B American Express National Bank v Gary Howell, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-1549-A Juan Mireles v. Maria Gabriela Canchola and Stephanie Maria Canchola, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2019-2196-CCL2 Cach LLC. v. Todd Holleman, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-668-CCL2 State of Texas v. Sherry Kay Chaffin et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1402-CCL2 DG Distribution of Texas LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1495-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Ellis Moon also known as Ellis L. Moon, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-1817-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs and/or devisees of Homer Clemens et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
022652-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mountain Coil Tubing Ltd. et al., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff