Cases disposed from June 20 through June 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-658-B Sandra Miller v. Kevin Neal Williams, Jacqueline Dudley, Jimmie Dudley and the State of Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1843-B Westlake Services LLC doing business as Westlake Financial Services v. Robert C. Garber also known as Robert Charles Garber, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-873-A Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Aleisha R. Dee-Williams, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-439-A Daiquiri Carter et al. v. Grant Jones and Kelli Jones, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2022-821-A In Re: Benton Family Trust No. 1, modify trust, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-931-A Carlos Estrada v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2017-896-CCL2 Lasonya Wiley v. Marco Antonio Lopez and Jose Jesus Lopez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1046-CCL2 Kimberly Garrett v. Millard Bruce Wilburn, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-0923-CCL2 Cedrick Wren v. Basic Energy Services LP, discrimination, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-926-CCL2 Deep International DMCC v. JKM Compression Inc. and Benjamin Weeks, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1067-CCL2 Elderville Water Supply Corporation v. MP NexLevel LLC and Eastex Telephone Cooperative Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1093-CCL2 James Patrick Martin v. Clifford Earl Lloyd and Double L Trucking, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-128-CCL2 State of Texas v. Brian C. Steele ET UX et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2022-826-CCL2 White Oak Radiator Service Inc. v. Bradley Smith, Cody East and ETR Service LTD., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
022049-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rajeev Khatry et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022198-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Paul Arredondo Jr. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022217-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Valenzuela, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022371-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Bobby Earl Anderson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022396-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael Sullivan et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff