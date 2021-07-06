Cases disposed from June 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2001-616-B Janet Snider, et al. v. A.P. Green Industries Inc. et al., wrongful death, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2019-1296-B Spring Town Homes LLC v. United Specialty Insurance Company, et al., suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1717-B Robert Byron Roach v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-739-B Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp. doing business as Centerpoint Energy Texas Gas Operations v. MJ Locating Service LLC, doing business as MJ Pipeline Service, damages, default judgment
2020-1424-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Glenn W. Vinson also known as Glenn Vinson, Glenn W. Vinson Sr. and Susan A. Gordon also known as Susan Gordon, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2358-H State of Texas v. Andre Mason Jr., writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-1219-A Jessie Randolph Dykes v. David Lee Corning, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-813-CCL2 Trace Lee Ingle and Jasmine Paige Johnson v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-515-CCL2 Guideone Insurance v. Tearre-Jhnae Cheese, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-681-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al. v. Samantha Calero, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-833-CCL2 Discover Bank v. A. Laster also known as Angela Laster, breach of contract, default judgment
020782-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Guino S. Constict Sr., tax, default judgment
021182-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Marshall Mitchell, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021417-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District v. George Skillern, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021457-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Benjamin Tanuyan, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021519-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. 3117 Fairway Oaks Drive LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022244-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kathleen Keyes Pool, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff