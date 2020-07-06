Cases disposed from June 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-91-B Bank of America NA v. William M. Blair III, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1050-B Nolan Dale Marshall v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1718-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cynthia K. Hefner, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1544-CCL2 Protective Insurance Co. v. Kenyard Rayon Stephens, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-2391-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Dayna M. Wright, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-240-CCL2 Caz Creek TX LLC v. Kenneth Wayne Boyd, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-895-CCL2 PeachTree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, agreed judgment
021429-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Clark Dale Howard, et al., tax, default judgment
021442-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Tracy L. Isaac, et al., tax, default judgment
021477-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Terri Denise Maxey, et al., tax, default judgment
021615-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. J&S Ransom Properties LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021647-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Gordon Douglas Bush, et al., tax, default judgment
021660-CCL2 White Oak ISD et al. v. LT Development 2008 LLC, et al., tax, default judgment
021684-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. EAJ Holdings 2010 LLC, tax, default judgment
021754-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Sharon Lynett Gonerway, tax, default judgment
021798-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Sai Bhagwati Inc., doing business as Green Top No. 1, tax, default judgment
021810-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Juan Vega, et al., tax, default judgment
021828-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Horace Tobin Horton, tax, default judgment
021835-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Javier Torres, tax, default judgment
021839-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Willis C. Sammons, et al., tax, default judgment
021840-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tim Medford, tax, default judgment
021854-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Camacho, tax, default judgment
021855-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. A.B. Rent-To-Own LLC, tax, default judgment
021896-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Alyssa Ford, tax, default judgment
021905-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Joann Martin, et al., tax, default judgment
021929-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Anthony Jay Williams, et al., tax, default judgment
021932-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Maria Del Rosario Perez Serna, et al., tax, default judgment