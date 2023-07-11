Cases disposed from June 26-30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1144-B Discover Bank v. Judy Gammill, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1615-B Discover Bank v. Kristine D. Earley, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2009-B Discover Bank v. David Davis, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-1037-B Wendy Michelle Morris v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2021-1322-A Nora Nicolas Hernandez et al. v. City of Longview, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-795-A Grassy Sprain Group Inc. v. Eyon Rougier, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1209-A Jennifer Harris v. James Hren, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-7-A Discover Bank v. Branton R. Beall, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1315-CCL2 Zachary Allen McLeod v. Martin Jaime Cordona Solis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1993-CCL2 Palletone of NE Texas LLC. v. Closure Systems International Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2174-CCL2 Kaitlyn Dunn v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC. et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-566-CCL2 John Douglas Sheppard and Kaylie Dollison et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2022-895-CCL2 Jessica Fowler v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1058-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Korey Brown, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1095-CCL2 Sarah Richardson and Dylan Williams v. Lisa Cazares, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-252-CCL2 US Bank National Association v. Loretta Surber, agreement, default judgment
2023-763-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA. v. Lance Neptune, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021987-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Edward N. Davidson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff