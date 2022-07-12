Cases disposed from June 27 through July 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-535-B Discover Bank v. Lisa Woods, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-790-B Rose Wilson v. Richard Peterson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1085-B Discover Bank v. Darius M. Henry, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1949-A Home Tax Solutions LLC v. Kerjerrion Reese et al., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1759-CCL2 Colby Corine Stevens and Maria Hernandez Sarinana, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff