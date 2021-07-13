Cases disposed from June 28 to July 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-919-A Mirza Mughal et al. v. Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-826-A Jaime Steele et al. v. Raymundo Villegas Zuniga, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-562-A Rodney O. Davis v. Tammy L. Voss and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-682-A Felicia Ann Walker et al. v. Richard Allen Wilson and Kimberly Nicole Wilson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-989-A Jared Pass v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1167-A Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Adam Sesin and Cassandra Sesin, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-2117-A Pinnacle Bank doing business as Apex Cardmember Services v. Jessie D. Hicks et al., breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-245-CCL2 Wells Fargo NA. v. Barbara P. Brown, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-944-CCL2 Pearce Industries Employees Credit Union v. Erinn OBrien, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-969-CCL2 Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
022163-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Angela Shearer et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022164-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Shane Curtis Galey et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022210-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kaylynn Cartwright, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022218-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Candice Gearhart et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022219-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. 875 Travis LLC et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022256-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Wade Bass et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff