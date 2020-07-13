Cases disposed from June 29 to July 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1913-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Ennis Gage, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1973-B Lorena Bernal, individually and as next friend of two minors v. TWS Drilling & Construction LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-2276-B Reinhart Food Service LLC v. Pietro’s of Longview LLC, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-939-B Peachtree Settlement Transfer v. redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-62-A Polecat Hill LLC, doing business as Sunbelt Residential Property LLC v. City of Longview, damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1496-A Comdata Inc. v. Paula Ellis, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1575-A Annabelle Ayers v. Jeffrey Alan Malone, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-919-A Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, agreed judgment
2020-51-CCL2 Lisa Koehn, agent and attorney in fact for Prisalla Jane Mattox, and Prisalla Jane Mattox, individually v. Jeffrey Varnell Mackey, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-971-CCL2 Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1015-CCL2 Mundt Music Co. of Longview LLC v. Sentry Insurance, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions