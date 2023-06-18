Cases disposed from June 5-9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1932-B Rocky Hall v. the estate of Louis Derosa, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2299-B TXHP Longview 1 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-619-B Carwin D. Cooper v. Topcat Oilfield Services LLC. et al., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2022-1419-B Discover Bank v. Glenda L. Hinson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-228-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. BTH Bank National Association and Angela Rojas, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-530-B New Love Temple Holiness Church v. Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-643-A Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Linda Lansford, Shirley Gobson John V. Gibson Jr., Paulette Waldron, et al., suit on note, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-138-A TDW Investments Inc. et al. v. Paul Zecchi, Central Resources Texas LLC. and Central Resources Inc., damages, default judgment
2023-262-A Discover Bank v. Kelli Gregg, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-2030-CCL2 State of Texas v. the unknown heirs of Lodella McGrede et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-372-CCL2 Cryistal Caldwell v. Amp Lodging LLC. doing business as Wingate By Wyndham Hotel, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1494-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James Silva, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-526-CCL2 Kiltex Rental LLC. v. S&M Drilling LLC., Art Williams and Jack Souther, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
022059-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Jenna J. Paul, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022084-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Johnie E. Smith et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022550-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. KKC Properties LLC. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022595-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and City of Longview v. Cynthia Rose Thompson, tax, all other dispositions
022649-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Kilgore College, City of Kilgore and Gregg County v. Breaktime also known as Breaktime Stores et al., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff
022651-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Sharon Kay Payton et al., tax warrant, final judgment after non-jury trial