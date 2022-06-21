Cases disposed from June 6 through June 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1064-B Debra Burks Duke v. the estate of Allyson Joyce Maxey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1962-A Diana Carranza v. Lavern Lindenmuth, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2229-CCL2 Wisdom Carr v. Reyna Gonzalez and Elisa Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1107-CCL2 The Bank of New York Mellon formerly known as The Bank of New York as successor in interest of JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. et al. v. the unknown heirs of Edwin Lafate Kelley et al., suit to remove cloud from title, default judgment
2020-1451-CCL2 Sed Development & Properties LLC v. Robert Dalton McKenzie, Mark Wright McKenzie, Donald Gene Buchanan, Lance Jason Albritton, Cody Michael Fleet and the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Earle Wallace Buchanan and Doyal Pete Buchanan, suit to remove cloud from title, all other dispositions
2021-750-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Hyun Duck Choi, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1278-CCL2 Majta Young v. Collins Joseph Pace, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1314-CCL2 Kayla Nelson et al. v. Michael Carter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2243-CCL2 Terri Hughes v. Walmart Stores Inc., damages, agreed judgment
2022-98-CCL2 Christi Garrett and Rhonda O’Brien v. Marion Thomas Phillips, auto personal injury/damages, default judgement
2022-361-CCL2 Houston Specialty Products v. E&K Supply LLC, damages, all other dispositions
2022-630-CCL2 State of Texas v. Brian Christian Bell, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2022-713-CCL2 GreyJoy LLC v. Joel Wayne Noon, suit on note, default judgment
021768-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Lee Murphy et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022113-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cone Beam Radiology PLLC, tax, default judgment
022119-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. James Edward Biglow et al., tax, default judgment
022381-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carolyn Sapp et al., tax, default judgment
022390-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Angela Brantley et al., tax, default judgment
022391-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Phyllis Jump Harkins Bushers et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022399-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. NMC Properties et al., tax, default judgment
022407-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. James Allen Bales et al., tax, default judgment
022476-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Lakeport, City of Longview, Gregg County Emergency Services District 1 v. Lester Cooks et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff