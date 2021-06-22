Cases disposed from June 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-968-B Joshua M. Gaudet v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2019-2260-A Deborah Stacy, et al. v. HP Nursing & Rehab LLC, doing business as Highland Pines Nursing Home, et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1375-A Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Jerichpo Melendez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-255-A UB LLC v. Texas Die Casting LLC, lease agreement, agreed judgment
2021-523-A Eastman Credit Union v. Jason Hugh Greene, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-736-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Steele Suit Company LLC and Preston Steele, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2301-CCL2 Shayna Gibson v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-303-CCL2 Kalista Thompson v. Eric Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-557-CCL2 Dawn Elaine Robertson v. Gwenda Kaye Stribble, Lynda Gaye Simpkins and Mary Cravey, other civil, agreed judgment
2020-1313-CCL2 Mitchell Aills v. Cristal Jimenez, Marlen Newlin and Mr. D’s Driving Center LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-242-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Antonio Dotrey, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-268-CCL2 Mall At Longview LLC v. Infinity Group Enterprises Inc., lease agreement, default judgment
2021-270-CCL2 Drilling Info Inc. v. Axis Energy Services LLC, formerly known as TEC Well Service, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-368-CCL2 First Technology Federal Credit Union doing business as First Tech Federal Credit Union v. Alex Dewayne Lilly, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2021-397-CCL2 Mikala McFadden, et al. v. Corey Brian Hobbs, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
020896-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Eula LaVaughn Ray Ramey, tax, default judgment
021249-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Samuel Dotson Dibrell, et al., tax, default judgment
021767-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Deborah Richey Linton, et al., tax, default judgment
021809-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bernard Lee Richardson, tax, default judgment
021906-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dennis Black, et al., tax, default judgment
022055-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Della Mae Mears, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022118-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lawrence Applewhite, tax, default judgment
022125-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. HMWP, LLC, et al., tax, default judgment
022154-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Tariq Javed, et al., tax, default judgment
022215-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. AC3 Operating LLC, et al., tax, default judgment
022220-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lacey Millie, tax, default judgment
022222-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sandra Cardona Gonzalez, tax, default judgment
022294-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Janet Hooser Krauss, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022295-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rogers & Dotty Enterprises LLC, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022296-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Scott Cantrell, tax warrant, all other dispositions