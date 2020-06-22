Cases disposed from June 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-116-B VeraBank, formerly known as Citizens National Bank v. Gilmer K. Ledbetter, also known as Gilmer Keith Ledbetter and Jason A. Ledbetter, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-798-B Evanston Insurance Co. v. JCW Properties Inc. and Whiterock Recources LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1311-B Joshua Hall and Nicole Hall, individually and as next friend of a minor v. USAA General Indemnity Co., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-602-B Applied Consultants Inc. v. STS Consulting Services LLC, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1715-A Tonja Hawthorne v. Andrew Riley, Mariah Nau, Stephen Nau, ExxonMobil, Atlantic Richfield Co., Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore LP, Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore LLC, other civil, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-585-A Victor Williams v. Cameron Jamir Griffin, Donald Paul Jacobs, Delaware Insight Global LLC, doing business as Insight Global LLC and Apple Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-873-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joseph Hale, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-144-CCL2 Dennis Calender v. Kevin Gray, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-948-CCL2 Emily Vitte and Dahian L. Castro-Tupete v. Mitchell Bradford Reed and Bradley Doyle Reed, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1906-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Michael Hester, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-226-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Steven W. Tincher, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1760-CCL2 Longview Underground Utility Supply LLC v. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc., writ of garnishment, default judgment
2019-2106-CCL2 Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of LendingClub Corp. v. Richard Robinson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2425-CCL2 Integras Capital Recovery LLC v. Dakota Parker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-9-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Shatarius K. Caldwell, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-55-CCL2 Leroy Rader Funeral Home Inc. v. Katylyn Solis, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-114-CCL2 Chastity Johnson, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Jeramy Dowell and Waste Connections, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-147-CCL2 Loretta Washington v. Steven Ray Stamper and Herman Burgess, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-428-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Cortni Mapps, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-690-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank NA, as trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust series 2006 v. Toby Ray Greene, et al., in re: 1208 Independence Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-705-CCL2 Jaylon James Jackson v. Adam Chase Humphrey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021619-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Felipe Vasquez, also known as Felipe Reyes Vasquez, tax, default judgment
021728-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. K&M Oilfield Services LLC, tax, default judgment
021729-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Kelly S. Phillips, tax, default judgment
021829-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Phillip Neal Laney, individually and as independent executor of the estate of Doyle Phillip Laney, deceased, tax, default judgment
022042-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Jason E. Benson, also known as Jason Edward Benson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff