Cases disposed from March 13-17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-822-B Steven Serrano et al. v. Peak Fishing Services and Melvin Charles West, damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-2063-B Discover Bank v. James V. Bell Jr., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-68-B Bank of America N.A. v. James E. Hyden, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-114-B Safeway Insurance Company v. Lisa Bradley, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2023-325-B In Re: Jasen Ashley Phillips, occupational license, all other dispositions
2021-1400-A Sierra Nicole Mitchell v. DG Distribution of Texas LLC., wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-113-A Thea Stoker v. Charles Cunningham, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-234-A Tomasa Rodriguez v. Allstate Texas Lloyd's, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions
2020-584-CCL2 Joshua Lister v. Martha E. Martin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2144-CCL2 Shak'eiytra Johnson, Ronald Pierce Jr. and Jaiden Pierce v. Samantha Ann Morrow, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-208-CCL2 State of Texas v. David Hastie et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1552-CCL2 Norberto Mancilla Hernandez v. Eva Lavonda Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1970-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Eli Vasquez Jr., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-130-CCL2 Ross Williams and Yvette Youman v. Joseph Johnston and James S. Johnston, auto personal injury/damages, transfer on change of venue
022565-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Audrey Anderson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022591-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Lary D. Nixon et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff