Cases disposed from March 14 through 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-440-CCL2 Longview Fairways Apartments LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District and Appraisal Review Board of Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-1951-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Stacie Benefield, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2015-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Rick Slusser, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2157-CCL2 Shaderia Anderson v. Lesli Salvador, auto personal injury, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-193-CCL2 In the matter of John Doe Annuitant, approval transfer settlement payment rights, all other dispositions
021507-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Gregory J. Harrelson et al., tax, default judgment
022262-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ladosca Baker, tax, default judgment
022274-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Christopher Dunsworth, tax, default judgment
022306-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Hillie Shirley, tax, default judgment
022312-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ivy Tennison et al., tax, default judgment
022314-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Shirley Ann Sims, tax, default judgment
022337-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lesia Gunter, tax, default judgment
022343-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. L.H. Welch, tax, default judgment
022355-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Virginia Shirley, tax, default judgment
022359-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. G&L Safety LLC, tax, default judgment
022359-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lazarus Texas Refinery LLC et al., tax, default judgment
022363-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Trinity Covenant Properties LLC, tax, default judgment
022377-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jerry Lynn Grubbs et al., tax, default judgment
022392-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Fox Hughes Cashell Jr., tax, default judgment