Cases disposed from March 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-286-A Charlie Daniels v. John Philip and Marleen Philip, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1983-A Claudio Solorzano v. Gregory Thomas and Arthur Lena Thomas, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2147-A Ally Bank v. Christopher Lee Nickoles, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-2258-A Discover Bank v. Jerry T. Weatherford, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-36-A Southside Bank v. G&L Safety LLC., Jeremy Brandon Lambert and David Wade Guthrie, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-1526-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ebanie Nicole Taylor, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-1527-CCL2 State of Texas v. Heather Dawn Presley, et al., bond forefeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-987-CCL2 Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company, et al. v. Jaylon LaSamuel Reese, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-1680-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Eric Matthews, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1692-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Laramie G. Robertson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1749-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping, LLC v. Ampak Oil Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1997-CCL2 Midland Funding, LLC v. Brian Lebaron, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2262-CCL2 State of Texas v. Damian Demone Gordon, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2263-CCL2 State of Texas v. Olga Medrano Harper, et al., bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2299-CCL2 Lisa Alexander v. James Michael Landrum, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-185-CCL2 Capital One Bank N.A. v. Royce A Sigler, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-797-CCL2 Neal F. Williams v. American Electric Power Service Corporation and James Marshall Thomas, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1436-CCL2 Asahel Yoachin v. City of Longview, Texas, doing business as Maude Cobb Convention Center and Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal, M.I.-La Ciudad Celestial Inc., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1442-CCL2 Shikona Simpson, et al. v. Cory Brenten Bennefield, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-1799-CCL2 Converging Capital LLC. v. Rachel Peoples and Melvin Jones, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1824-CCL2 Citibank, N.A. v. Bobby Mabe, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-1987-CCL2 Citibank, N.A. v. Bobby Mabe, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2019-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Daniel Wayne Welch, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-2232-CCL2 Cody Mahaffey v. Great Divide Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-93-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Johnnie Lee Merkel Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-125-CCL2 State of Texas v. Leonard Edward Smith, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021664-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Walter H. Miller III, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022024-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. David Lynn Easley, also known as David L. Easley, et al., tax, default judgment
022063-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Linda R. Stephenson, tax, default judgment