Cases disposed from March 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-866-B Gladewater National Bank v. James T. Stone, Torch Wireline LLC and Warrstone Investments LLC, suit of sequestration, default judgment
2019-2079-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Royce Sigler, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1705-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Shiela Porter and Winford Porter, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2423-A Peters Chevrolet Inc., doing business as Peters Chevrolet-Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram-Fiat v. Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles, other civil, all other dispositions
2020-216-A Discover Bank v. William C. Hataway, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-381-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Johnny Carr and Ester Carr, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1943-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ella C. Moncure, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2060-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Cindy Chaney, suit on account, agreed judgment
2019-2350-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Edna E. Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-200-CCL2 Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, as trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding trust series 2007-1 NovaStar Home Equity Loan asset-backed certificates series 2007-1 v. Lasca Palmer Alexander and Raymond Alexander, concerning 301 Evergreen Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
021804-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Patricia J. Diamond, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021943-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Shannon Tucker, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff