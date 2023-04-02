Cases disposed from March 20-24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-772-B Chloe Dianne Rasco v. Joseph Chase Rogers, Joey Rogers and Rebecca Wilbanks, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1794-B James Lloyd Cobbins v. Kenneth James Gleason, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2023-49-B Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Wil Thompson Company LLC. and Wilburn Thompson III, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-312-B Curt Adkisson v. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana, Mary Tate and Larry Hollon, suit on insurance policy, all other dispositions
2015-1469-A Cach LLC. v. Frederick J. Isaac, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2019-115-A Jerry Wayne Smith v. Amber Kay Millwood, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-272-A Darion Oneal Blanton v. Jerry Don Neilson and Pride Transportation LLC. and American Milk Transport LLC., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2053-A Filiberto Hernandez, Cristina Hernandez and Yaneth Cedillo Chavez et al. v. Fred Douglas Haffner, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1195-A The Credit Union Loan Source LLC. doing business as Cinch Auto Finance v. Delbert D. Borens, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1266-A Rachel McBride v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2022-1832-A Leland Mark McDaniel v. Foremost Lloyds of Texas, suit on insurance policy, transfer on change of venue
2531-H In Re: Joshua Bludnick, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-2246-CCL2 Angela Murphy et al. v. Greggory McDaniel, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-812-CCL2 McKayla Calhoun and Cember Barnes v. Rhiannon Denae Houser, auto personal injury/damages, final judgments on jury verdict
2021-2263-CCL2 Ruthetta Bowie v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
022375-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donna Jeanne Westmoreland et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff