Cases disposed from March 21 through 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-781-B Linda K. Bostock and George Bostock v. Rosemary Berrospe et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1268-B Discover Bank v. Angela W. McFarland, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1631-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Christopher Eric Padgett, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1953-A Wells Fargo Bank NA. v. Jason Limbaugh, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-177-A Gary Todd Lambert v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2019-1789-CCL2 Brooke Coppedge Reed and Bernabe Alvarez et al. v. Brittney Ann McIntyre et al., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1589-CCL2 Vicky Prater v. Jaqualon Wanya Jackson et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-211-CCL2 Blanca Arenas et al. v. Alexis Ojeda Alisago, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-930-CCL2 Ariel Financial Services v. Ken Stevenson, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1535-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Levi D. Kitchen, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-298-CCL2 Chartway Federal Credit Union v. Marvel Roach et al., writ of garnishment, all other dispositions