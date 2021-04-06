Cases disposed from March 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2014-0326-B Karrie Sue Wagner v. Carruth-Doggett Inc. doing business as Toyotalift of Houston, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-191-B Discover Bank v. Elizabeth A. Tracy, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-612-A EnerBank, USA v. Beau Davis and Jessica Davis, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1193-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Maria Haley Brown and Ashley Neal McClanahan, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2099-A Marry Moore Kidd v. State Farm Mutual Insurance and Dewight Lashon Black, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2318-A Michael Dejuan Benton v. Aimee Nicole Goodson-Klein, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-66-A Joseph Cotton doing business as Painter’s Touch Painting Company, LLC v. McPherson Contractors Inc., et al., breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-209-A Discover Bank v. Tracy Rhodes, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-327-CCL2 Latasha Tramel v. RFC Roofing Inc. and Roof Care Inc., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-459-CCL2-A Atwood Hines v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1913-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Peter L. Metoyer also known as Peter Lawrence Metoyer, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-2160-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Susan M. Walker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-175-CCL2 Discover Bank v. B G Ellis, also known as Beverly G. Ellis, breach of contract, default judgment