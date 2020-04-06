Cases disposed from March 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1006-B Shannon Beisch v. Fikes Wholesale Inc., doing business as CEFCO Convenience Stores and National Retail Properties LP, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1565-B American Express National Bank v. Rose Retirement LLC and John L. Merkel, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2111-B Jahavion I. Battise and Raffiel S. Cox v. Rentokil North America Inc., doing business as Presto-X and Ronald Coleman Edmonson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2214-B Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Shawn Victor Massad, in re: Shawn Victor Massad Trust Deceased, other civil, agreed judgment
2019-2058-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Pedro Trejo and Penny Trejo, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2319-A Daniel Matney v. Home State County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-148-A Loop 281 Investments LLC v. Utica National Insurance Co. of Texas, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions
2236-H State of Texas v. Alvin Jean King II, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2240-H State of Texas v. Robert Anthony Dantrel Lockridge, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-806-CCL2 Erin Gulk and Shawn Gulk v. Sloan Law Firm PC, doing business as Sloan Bagley Hatcher & Perry Law Firm, John D. Sloan, Alan Robertson and Ray Hatcher, malpractice — other professional, agreed judgment
2018-2034-CCL2 Patsy Lenoir v. Richard Welch and Rolling Frito-Lay Sales LP, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-2113-CCL2 Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., as subrogee of Jack Snow v. Angeline Hinojosa, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2161-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Catherine Williams and Marcus Williams, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff