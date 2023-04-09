Cases disposed from March 27-31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-134-B Hochheim Prairie Ins. Subrogee for Danny Borrows v. Craig Steven Austin, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2023-92-B Discover Bank v. Nicholas Heintz, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-294-B Advance'd Temporaries Inc. v. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Longview LLC. et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-483-B Williams, Gregory R. v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1199-A Isaacs Services LLC. v. Jose G. Alanis Martinez and Helot & Alanis LLC. doing business as Helot Logistics, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-185-A Samantha Coronado and Amber Hernandez v. Gaspar Oliveros, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1575-CCL2 Angela Lillian Moon v. Jimmie Lee Brannon, Delaine Wilder and Dwight Lee Wilder, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-636-CCL2 Shawn Massad v. Keisha Nicole Feela, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-190-CCL2 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Vastie A. Fisher and Edward M. Fisher, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
022060-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Jason Pierce doing business as J Tree Service, tax, default judgment
022199-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Mariano Gongora, tax, default judgment
022498-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Jesus Soto et al., tax, default judgment
022544-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mark Edward Compton, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff