Cases disposed from March 28 through April 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2015-2132-B Fluid Disposal Specialties Inc. v. Toledo Gas Gathering LLC and Kevin Russell, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages, agreed judgment
2019-1566-B Kristin Zepeda v. Texas Department of Transportation, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment on jury trial
2021-1261-B WFC Limited Partnership doing business as World Finance Corporation v. Domanita Craddock, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1434-B New York Life Insurance Company v. Nicholas Coleman and Kelvin Coleman, suit on insurance policy, default judgment
2439-H State of Texas v. Santiago Amaro, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2440-H Santiago Amaro v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1-A EnhanceFlow LLC v. Kepco Operating Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1398-CCL2 Tessa Bradley Homes LLC v. Brian K. Duck and Susanne Duck, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-1060-CCL2 Michelle Amber Mancilla v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1718-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Phillip E. Grammer, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-2234-CCL2 Capital One Auto Finance v. Hubert T. Davis III, suit of sequestration, default judgment
2022-119-CCL2 Ford Motor Company LLC Luis Viera Torres and Virginia Deanne Lawrence, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-412-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jordan Minifield, bond forfeiture, case dismissed by plaintiff
022406-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. James Newton Moore et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff