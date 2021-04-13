Cases disposed from March 29 to April 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-658-B James Stallings v. Home State County Mutual Insurance Company, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2345-B Bank of America N.A. v. John Douglas Puryear, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1059-A Zachary Johnson v. Megan Christine Ramsey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2333-H State of Texas v. Amber Birdwell, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-269-CCL2 Kelly Butler v. Carol Ann Ryder, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-106-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Clark Davis also known as Clark L. Davis, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-232-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jill M. Story, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-233-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Phillip Gilcrease, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-258-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Joel A. Ferrell, breach of contract, default judgment
021644-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Lorenzo Christian also known as Lorenza Christian et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021972-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robert R. Dickens et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022221-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cart Path Only, LLC., et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022264-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. Buteo Enterprises also known as Buteo Enterprises SWD, tax warrant, all other dispositions