Cases disposed from March 30 to April 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-2103-B Fora Financial Business Loans LLC v. Billy Jack Brutchin, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-173-B Tracy Sue Bryant v. Richard Douglas Herrington, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1041-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Catherine Williams and Marcus Williams, suit on account, default judgment
2019-1238-B Betty Jo Barrett v. Beverly Anne Abbott and Linda Malone, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2147-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Eric Lynch, other civil, default judgment
2019-2182-B Martez Jimmerson v. Cynthia Travelstead, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2363-B Texas Bank v. Monica Roshell Tave, deceased, et al., breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2424-B Discover Bank v. Amy G. Richardson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-321-B Surface Works Inc., doing business as Surface Connection v. Longview TX McCann Big 22 LLC, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments and Ascension Commercial Real Estate LLC, doing business as Magnolia Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Parkway Gardens Apartments, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-458-A Citibank NA v. Anita Nugent, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-652-A Mary Jeffers v. Copeland’s of New Orleans LLC and Chalybeate Springs Corp., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1633-A Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. v. Dennis Beard Ministries Inc., also known as Jesus Christ International Church and Dennis Beard Ministries Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-276-CCL2 Robert D. Herrin v. Tim Jackson Construction Co. Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff with prejudice
2019-637-CCL2 Sheila Roberts and Jace Roberts v. Tommy Sheron, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-805-CCL2 Maria Valdez Duran v. Francisco Valdez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1480-CCL2 State of Texas v. $67,433.25 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-1922-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC v. Eastman Midstream LP, Eastman Gas Co. LLC, R. Kevin Russell, J. Kelly Russell, Benton Poole, and Raymond S. Russell, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2109-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Woodforest National Bank, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2110-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Woodforest National Bank, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff