Cases disposed from March 6-10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-615-B Keonata Davis v. CKJ Transport et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2217-B Pierre Hall and Amber Hall et al. v. Tray Glenn Adams, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-776-B Sentry Select Insurance Company et al. v. Breanna Cephus and Michael Hawkins, damages, default judgment
2022-936-B Texas Iron and Steel LLC. v. A-1 Metal Works LLC. and Becca Perkins, agreement, summary judgments disposing of cases
2022-194-A John Alvin Schreiber v. Stacy E. Stryker, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1050-A Arvest Equipment Finance v. Reynolds Logistics LLC. and Christa Jo Reynolds, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1630-A Tasha Renee Thompson v. Billy Jack Bailey and Chessa Martin Woodard, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2022-1640-A Discover Bank v. Marsha A. Parsons, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2005-A White Oak Cemetery Inc. v. Dale Thomas, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-80-A JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Nicole A. McBee, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2023-97-A Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Charles Thomas McWilliams, suit of sequestration, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-168-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Linda D. Davis et al., writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1272-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Terry Couvillion also known as Terry C. Couvillion, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2021-1650-CCL2 Robert Henry Gardner v. Tiffany Marie McNerlin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-493-CCL2 Cobi Chance Lang v. Sharda Renee Jackson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-690-CCL2 Windsor Interests LTD. v. C. Kyle Smith et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1163-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Ricardo Jaramillo, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-130-CCL2 Ross Williams and Yvette Youman v. Joseph Johnston and James S. Johnston, auto personal injury/damages, change of venue transfers
021286-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Mrs. Jack Rucker et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022069-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Derrick Conrad also known as Derrick Jerome Conrad, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022073-CCl2 Longview ISD et al. v. Tamara Garrett, tax, default judgment
022404-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Bruce Earl Daniels et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022463-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Manfred Arthur Small et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022520-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Impact Assets LLC., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022558-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Larry Whitener, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022589-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Wayne L. Anderson et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial