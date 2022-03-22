Cases disposed from March 7 through 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1291-B Casey Cade v. McWood Inc. formerly known as Kar Lube & Tune and Kevin McCardell, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1022-B Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Catrina Michelle Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1234-B Discover Bank v. Patrick H. Story, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-763-A Rosa Arriaga v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-949-A Bank of America v. Lan Duong, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2430-H State of Texas v. Jerry Baker, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1101-CCL2 Irene Sammons v. Willand Incorporated, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1777-CCL2 Beatriz Ramirez et al. v. Fernando Torres and JBS Carriers Inc., auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial