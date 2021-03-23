Cases disposed from March 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1206-B Topcat Well Services, LLC v. Proline Energy Resources, Inc., suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1216-B Whitney Gage v. Jacqueline Darleen Angel, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1458-B Crown Asset Management, LLC, et al. v. Raymond Galvan, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1956-B Keridian Hargrove, et al. v. Geico County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2166-B National Wholesale Supply Inc. v. Royal Plumbing & Construction LLC, Danny King and Sherri King, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2198-B Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth Craig Nichols and Gladewater ISD, suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2228-B American Express National Bank v. Joe Nobles, also known as Joe D. Nobles, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1598-CCL2 Autovest, LLC., et al. v. Bernice A. Lopez and Michael G. Still, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2346-CCL2 Danielle Dillingham v. John Galindo and Gelana Sue Ingle, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-170-CCL2 Hannah Moore v. Winston Royal Guard Corporation and George Howard Stegall, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2108-CCL2 April Rose Chandarlis v. Adela Chandarlis Caldwell and Stanley Chandarlis, other civil, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-2134-CCLC American Express National Bank formerly known as American Express Centurion Bank v. Scott Gorges, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2203-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jonathan Castro, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
022192-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mary Ann Thomas, tax, all other dispositions