Cases disposed from March 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-772-B Bank of America NA v. Marianne Bradley, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1797-B American Express National Bank v. Kevin Richardson, also known as Kevin L. Richardson, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1945-B TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Harold J. Zurn, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-2397-B Winter Ransom, as parent and next friend of a minor v. Sandra K. Quick, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1694-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christopher D. Brookins, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1750-A A-One Commercial Insurance RRG Inc. v. JT Thomas Transport Inc., doing business as Reline Transport and Jared Thomas, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-24-A Austin Bank Texas NA v. Stephanie R. Dyer, other civil, default judgment
2020-66-A TBF Financial LLC v. Bill Jack Brutchin, doing business as Jack’s Welding Service, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-122-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Calencia Swift, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-270-A Leroy Bernard v. Tony Roy Elmore and the Kenan Advantage Group Inc., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2018-119-CCL2 Brittany Forgy v. Dennis Eugene Griffith, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1676-CCL2 State of Texas v. Cristian Moreno-Gonzalez and Jason Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, agreed judgment
19652-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Harold Lilly, et al., tax, agreed judgment
020559-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Dan Presson, et al., tax, default judgment
021317-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Eula Leggett, tax, final judgment after nonjury trial