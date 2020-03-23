Cases disposed from March 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-647-B Jessica Growden v. Good Shepherd Health System, The Good Shepherd Hospital Inc. and Good Shepherd Medical Center, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-2044-B Endia Howard v. Jimmy Lambright, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2095-B Network Enhanced Telecom LLP v. Dial World Communications LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2172-B Discover Bank v. Rachel D. Arbaugh, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1857-A Benedicta Whiteside v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-263-A Bailey-Brewer Enterprises LLC, doing business as We Hotshot v. Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Co., et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1737-CCL2 GEICO General Insurance Co. v. Sheila A. Marvin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1780-CCL2 The Hertz Corp. v. Brittney Thomas, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2347-CCL2 Robert Cox and Dorothy Miller v. Taylor Nicole Riddle and John Haley Nix, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-177-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Wesley Gossage, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1793-CCL2 Jimmy Don Drew Jr. v. Rocnick Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2210-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Angela Graham, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2364-CCL2 Stephon Wayne Ross v. Texas Department of State Health Services, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2421-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Nancy Cowan, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-120-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. James D. Scott and Melinda J. Scott, breach of contract, default judgment
021438-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Egon Dangel, individually and doing business as Lerenda Holding Co., et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021847-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Gloria Bahena, tax, default judgment
021904-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Damian Ortiz, et al., tax, default judgment
021910-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Amber Rae Phillips, tax, default judgment