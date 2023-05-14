Cases disposed from May 1-5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-96-A Claudia Amaya v. Brady Lane Peka and Pro Star Rental LLC., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1970-A BTH Bank, National Association v. RHW Metals Inc. et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1312-A Mario Moreno v. Jacob Miles and Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1928-CCL2 Bennie Gordon, Mary Clayborn and Obie Clayborn v. Kathleen Bateman, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2275-CCL2 Casey Matthis v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company and Zackary Baldwin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-479-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC. v. Petromex Oil and Gas LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-641-CCL2 Kim Maxwell et al. v. HMG Park Manor of Longview LLC. doing business as Treviso Transitional Care et al., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-824-CCL2 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company doing business as AT&T Texas v. Amaya Utility Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1204-CCL2 Hahn Hotels LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1342-CCL2 Brookwood Village LTD. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1967-CCL2 State of Texas v. the Jerry P. Mitchell Family Partnership L.P. et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-12-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Charlene Alderman et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2023-302-CCL2 FNA Vi LLC. v. Tina Mapps, Jurenka Properties LLC. and Gregg County, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
021893-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Tommie R. Malloy et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022135-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. T.W.O. and ILLC, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022223-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael S. Sefrna, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022522-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lechie B. Davis et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022610-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Luis Lopez Photography & Video LLC. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022617-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Michael Shane Watson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff