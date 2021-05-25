Cases disposed from May 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-623-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Katherine Kay Hays, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-281-B Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, suit to remove cloud from title, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-828-B Danny Clayton Lee v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1717-A Longview Medical Center L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melanie Richmond and Bryan Black, suit on account, summary of judgments disposing of cases
2020-1905-A Rancier Investment 1 LLC v. DLK Assets LLC, doing business as Savvy Sisters, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-859-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. L. Hall and Tammy Hall, suit on account, summary judgments disposing of cases