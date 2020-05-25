Cases disposed from May 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-190-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Jose G. Mar Vega, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2051-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Stacey D. Platt, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-2168-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Kimberly M. Knott, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2175-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Dustin Dorgan, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2182-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Paul Hall, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1971-CCL2 Phillipe LaFontaine v. Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2305-CCL2 Adrienne Pena v. Zachary Paul Vick and Nettie Erven, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-459-CCL2 Atwood Hines v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2020-606-CCL2 DRB Capital LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, final judgment after non-jury trial
021814-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Albert McLaren, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021947-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Esmeralda Casimiro, et al., tax, agreed judgment