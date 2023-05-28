Cases disposed from May 15-19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1943-B Joshua Parrish v. Ultimate Flooring Concepts LLC. v. Echelon Concrete Design LLC. and Jeff Campeaux, personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-403-B John Deyoung v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-574-A U.S. Bank National Association v. Larry Hoye, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2023-402-A John Deyoung v. Consumers County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-438-A Patricia Sellers v. Erica Caflisch, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-1307-CCL2 Melinda Hobbs et al. v. Anchor Industrial, Northern AG Services Inc. et al., damages, agreed judgment
2021-884-CCL2 A+ Federal Credit Union v. Thomas David Mims, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1174-CCL2 Carol Blair v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1246-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. John Harton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1401-CCL2 Jaclyn Abernathy and Clay Abernathy v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1609-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Nathan L. Hogan, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1756-CCL2 State of Texas v. Saiid B. Mohammad et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2022-1821-CCL2 State of Texas v. Elaine Grimmett et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2022-1830-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs of the estate of Dalida Joyce Davis et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2023-186-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kristin Barnhart, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-377-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kendra Lea Stevenson also known as Kendra Lee McCurry, condemnation, case dismissed by plaintiff
022628-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Cesar S. Rodriguez et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff