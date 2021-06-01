Cases disposed from May 17 to 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-739-B Toni Renee Rodgers v. Louise Watson, et al., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2410-B Investment Retrievers, Inc. v. Sandra L. Fuller, also known as Sandra Lee Cope also known as Sandra L. Garrett, and Harold K. Fuller Jr., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-272-B Larissa Jones v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-745-B Ebony Beck, Lannetta Beck, Roy O’Neal Beck, Roy Neal Beck Jr. and Brannon Beck, et al. v. Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-821-B Discover Bank v. Jim M. Olson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2346-H State of Texas v. Jacob Louis Long, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-2127-A Eddie Evans v. Paulette Hall Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1186-A Rhonda Whisenhunt v. Brookshire Grocery Company doing business as Super 1 Foods, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-860-A Longview Medical Center doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Charles Beasley and Barbara Beasley, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2493-CCL2 Midland Funding LLC. v. Billy Penny, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2148-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jack Harmon and Sheri Harmon, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-145-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Antonio Cox, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-275-CCL2 Tammy Mitchell v. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-614-CCL2 Johnny Brantley v. Alejandro Rafael, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-930-CCL2 Sidney Allen v. Little Distributing Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1620-CCL2 Patrick Kyle Baker v. Gwenda McElroy, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-203-CCL2 Derrick D. Woods v. Cheyanna A. Simmons and Misti S. Flores, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-206-CCL2 City of Longview v. Hamilton Grant, Sammie Smith, Alvin Smith Jr., Martha Wylie, Charles McWells, Craig McWells et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-337-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kristine D. Earley, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-351-CCL2 Shoco Development LP v. Axis Energy Services LLC, formerly known as Tec Well Service LLC, lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-532-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bobby W. Elliott, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
022127-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rug Tech LP, tax, all other dispositions