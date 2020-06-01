Cases disposed from May 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-142-B Joseph Streetman v. Gardner Trucking Inc. and Walto V. Hendricks, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1799-B Bear Creek Services LLC and Emerald Surf Sciences LLC v. Jeremy Baker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1949-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alexa Griffin, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2031-B Discover Bank v. Dalton J. Warren, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2171-B JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC, assignee of Citibank NA v. Roy Runia, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-68-B Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shannon R. Lee, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-253-B Ashley Sanchez and Lance Sanchez, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Gaidos of Galveston Inc., Nick Gaidos, and Sarah Harris, damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-392-A Atlas Credit Co. Inc. v. Martha Louise Williams, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-960-A Colton Johnson v. Gustaovo Alanis-Martinez and Ana Karen Garza Torres, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1209-A Omni Commercial Inc., doing business as Omni Construction v. Michael Caldwell and Heather Caldwell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-375-CCL2 East Texas Bridge Inc. v. Bryant Oilfield Resources LLC and W.T. Bryant Jr., individually, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-625-CCL2 Jarrod Carr v. East Texas Radiator Inc., worker’s compensation, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-661-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Paul Cooper and Dianna Hilton-Cooper, suit on account, agreed judgment