Cases disposed from May 2 through May 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-2254-B Dylan Castle v. Dariusz Pawlowski, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1655-B Jovanni Hernandez and Luis Martin Jr. v. Jorge Juarez Martinez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1150-A Bradford Haught v. Phillip Mark Dauster and Ace Gathering Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1612-A McN Longview LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-442-A Medline Industires Inc. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Stebbins SNF LLC et al., writ of garnishment, agreed judgment
2022-463-A Agricultural Workers Ins. subrogee for Norman Carter v. Walter Herman Chandler, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-691-CCL2 Mersadeez Abendroth et al. v. David John Blazek et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1931-CCL2 Massie Jones v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1598-CCL2 McN Longview LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgement
2020-1879-CCL2 Beverly Willison v. Linda Lopez, suit to remove cloud from title, default judgment
2021-1154-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Heather Hebert and Shawn Hebert, breach of contract, summary judgment disposing of cases
2021-1574-CCL2 Kaylee Shyann Quinney v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1835-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Wendy Garcia, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-249-CCL2 Agricultural Workers Ins. subrogee for Mark Johnson v. Kimberly Jayne Alexander, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2022-305-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Rayanne Hayes, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-642-CCL2 E. Lyle Johnson Inc. v. Gary R. Lipkin, JAS Tube Well Holding LLC et al., foreign judgment, all other dispositions
021759-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Mary Melton, tax, all other dispositions
022020-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Albert B. Venters, tax, all other dispositions
022095-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Donna Smith et al., tax, all other dispositions