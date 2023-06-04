Cases disposed from May 22-26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-658-A Shelcia Washington v. Dollar General Store No. 1700 et al., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2022-98-CCL2 Christi Garrett and Rhonda O'Brien v. Marion Thomas Phillips, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2022-847-CCL2 In Re: The Robert William Halpin Family Trust, appointment of successor trustee, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-743-CCL2 Simply Store-It LLC. v. Depositors Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, all other dispositions
022214-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Rebecca Jo Brandt et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022614-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Shellie Griffin, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff