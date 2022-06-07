Cases disposed from May 23 through May 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1990-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Lester, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-290-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Michael R. Brown, other civil, default judgment
2022-582-B P&W Sales Inc. v. Transcontinental Energy Services LLC, suit on account, default judgment
2019-1549-A John Dacus v. Deteritch Shawkey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1412-CCL2 Irissa Hernandez v. Longview Tree House LLC et al., property damage, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2311-CCL2 Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies LLC v. Custom Food Truck Builders Inc. and Selvin Young, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-402-CCL2 Cheyenne Norris v. Meagan Allison Bow, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2206-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Bruce H. Lau, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-169-CCL2 Francisco Rosas v. Clean Blast Services Inc., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-176-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Alfred Schneider, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1076-CCL2 Mary Camfield et al. v. Dog Tags Restaurant & Taproom LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2147-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Patsy O. Linton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2186-CCL2 State of Texas v. Earnest Pace Jr., Suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agree judgment
2022-576-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al., writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff