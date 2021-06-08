Cases disposed from May 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1171-B Myra Baber v. Ronnie Tyl, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-1413-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Jimmy W. Booth Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-87-A Tania Rico Ramirez v. Laurent Cortez Johnson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1145-A OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al. v. Deborah Sparks, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-279-A TopCat Oilfield Transport LLC v. WRF Enterprises Inc. doing business as Buteo Enterprises and Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, suit on account, default judgment
2021-259-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jessica J. Shaw, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2021-458-CCL2 Sean McWhorter, et al. v. Benjamin Zazulak, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
022280-CCL2 Cherokee County Appraisal District, et al. v. Legend Energy Services, tax warrant, all other dispositions